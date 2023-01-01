Just speak, and poof! ✨
Our A.I. will score your pronunciation, and show you how you can improve.
They’ve taught actors and celebrities, and now they’ll teach you! 🌟
The 5-minute videos will help you master all the tricky pronunciations of English.
Words, sentences, conversations...
There are unlimited opportunities to practice and improve your speaking. 📣
Each day, you get personalized videos and exercises, that only take 10 minutes.
All designed to give you noticeable results in a few months of short daily practice! 🚀